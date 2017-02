HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Reno County dispatchers say one person is in custody in connection to a stabbing in Hutchinson Saturday.

They say the incident took place in Carey Park, located in 1100 block of Carey Park Boulevard.

No information has been released of what lead to the stabbing or the condition of the victim(s).

