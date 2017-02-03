Wanted: Katina M. Hoyle

Katina is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Opiates and Theft of Property and Possession of Certain Hallucinogenic Drugs. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Katina M. Hoyle

AKA:

Katina May Hoyle

Born: 1992

Ht/Wt: 5′ 2″ – 112 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Brown hair / Green eyes

Tattoo right hand

