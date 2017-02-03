Video of woman being beaten is a warning to others

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Months after a man was caught on surveillance video, severely beating a woman he is still on the loose.

Wichita police want the public’s help finding him but, we have to warn you this video is very disturbing.

Police say, the attack happened last august at an apartment building near second and Topeka.

The suspect followed the woman inside and, soon began hitting her with a wooden board leaving her with serious head injuries.

Police are now giving a warning from police to always be aware of your surroundings.

It’s a tough video to watch. A 58-year-old woman beaten with a 2-by-2 while waiting for an elevator.

Police say, the stranger followed her into this building, and attacked her.

“It’s extremely troubling to see any sort of image,” said Deputy Robert Hephner, Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Hephner teaches personal safety classes for the Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s office.

To prevent yourself from becoming a victim, Deputy Hephner says always have a game plan.

“We always recommend that people play the ‘What if games’. ‘What if I’m walking outside and someone comes out behind another vehicle what am i going to do?’ That way we already have that mental plan,” explained Hephner.

Deputy Hephner tells KSN try to avoid walking by yourself at night.

“If you have the option to walk with somebody we automatically decrease they odd that we’re going to become a victim,” said Hephner.

In a public parking garage, Hephner says walk to your car as quickly as possible and, if something feels wrong, hit your car alarm.

“If you get that feeling that something doesn’t look right, or feel right, or sound right trust that instinct,” stated Hephner.

If you are alone, avoid stairwells like this one. Hephner advises taking an elevator instead.

When using an ATM, do so during the daytime when others are around.

But, if you are attacked, scream as loud as you can, for help.

“We don’t always have the ability to run and we may have to turn and say okay, I may have to defend myself and I have to fight for my life,” said Hephner.

He also adds, if you are carrying a weapon on you, make sure you know how to properly use it.

If anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.