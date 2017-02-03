“Twenty One Pilots” fans risk the cold for seats

WICHITA, Kan. – (KSNW) Cold weather didn’t stop dedicated fans of the musical duo “Twenty One Pilots” from camping out in front of Intrust Bank Arena hours before the concert commenced.

Alexa Hardman of Denver and her friend made the seven hour drive only to sit in lawn chairs outside the arena for another seven hours before doors opened at 5:30pm.

“They’re my favorite band and we got General Admission so we want to be like, really close to them. It’s the experience that we want to see them and be as close as we can,” Hardman said.

The fans at the beginning of the line said they arrived at 3:00pm on Thursday afternoon, sleeping on the sidewalks of the Cessna plaza outside the arena for Thursday night.

A group of high school girls from Manhattan, Kan. pitched tents and sipped coffee Friday morning.

“We skipped school, but my mom brought us,” one said.

Twenty One Pilots fan base is a dedicated one.

“There’s not a lot of bands like them out there. They sing everything and they’re just really catchy. I’m an alternative person, I listen to a lot of rock, and everything and they caught my ear,” Wichita resident Ryan Bell said.

Twenty One Pilots is set to begin the concert at 7:00 pm Friday.