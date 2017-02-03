Police looking for suspect who attacked woman with piece of wood

WARNING: Video is graphic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Crimestoppers and police are searching for a man who attacked a woman in the entryway of an apartment building near 2nd and Topeka on Aug. 2.

The woman said someone had been walking closely behind her for about a block and followed her into the building. He made small talk with her, but when she turned her back, he pulled out a 2-by-2-inch piece of wood that was concealed and started hitting her. She was treated for injuries to her head at a local hospital.

Surveillance footage from the apartment building captured the violent attack. Video of the suspect is shown above. He was wearing a black hat with a distinctive white logo and dark dress shoes.

If you have any information about the case, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You also can submit a tip online at www.WichitaCrimeStoppers.com or from your mobile phone by texting TIP217 then your message to 274637 (crimes).

