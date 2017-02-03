Plenty of close high school basketball games tonight across Kansas

In tonight’s high school basketball action, many of the games went down to the wire. Here are some of the scores from around the state:

Andale 54, Buhler 47

Bennington 56, Remington 52

Bishop Miege 77, Gardner-Edgerton 35

Burlington 66, Iola 58

BV Northwest 58, Blue Valley Southwest 24

Caldwell 59, West Elk 46

Central Burden 50, Udall 42

Chapman 54, Southeast Saline 47

Cherryvale 64, Fredonia 47

Cornerstone Alt. Charter 56, Marais des Cygnes Valley 33

Crest 58, Chetopa 48

Derby 69, Maize 62

Doniphan West 59, BV Randolph 31

Douglass 57, Chaparral 47

Ell-Saline 59, Sedgwick 54

Ellis 72, Stockton 48

Flinthills 56, Argonia 48

Galena 66, Southeast 46

Garden Plain 66, Medicine Lodge 53

Girard 52, Columbus 38

Goddard-Eisenhower 90, Valley Center 74

Guymon High School JV, Okla. 44, Garden City 42

Hanover 61, Frankfort 40

Haven 63, Ellinwood 48

Hays-TMP-Marian 55, Norton 49

Hesston 55, Smoky Valley 24

Hill City 59, Smith Center 49

Hugoton 58, Goodland 48

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Pretty Prairie 49

Jayhawk Linn 56, Northeast-Arma 33

Jefferson North 52, Horton 40

KC Piper 59, Tonganoxie 44

KC Turner 48, Bonner Springs 43

KC Washington 69, KC Harmon 66

Kingman 39, Lyons 24

Lawrence Free State 65, SM Northwest 60

Lyndon 53, Olpe 43

Macksville 69, Victoria 46

Maize South 70, Arkansas City 45

Manhattan 75, Topeka Hayden 65

Marysville 59, Abilene 48, OT

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 55, Jackson Heights 41

Moundridge 44, Hutchinson Trinity 40

Nemaha Central 39, Holton 28

Ness City 70, LaCrosse 28

Newton 62, Wichita Campus 59, OT

Nickerson 54, Hoisington 51

Olathe South 66, Leavenworth 44

Onaga 52, Centralia 48

Osborne 71, Natoma 36

Paola 70, Baldwin 48

Pike Valley 61, Lincoln 32

Pratt 40, Hillsboro 38

Rock Creek 65, Riley County 32

Royal Valley 55, Perry-Lecompton 50

Sabetha 52, Atchison County 31

Salina Central 49, Hutchinson 34

Salina Sacred Heart 65, Minneapolis 33

Salina South 60, Andover 55

SM East 57, Olathe North 51

SM North 55, Olathe East 51

SM South 61, Lawrence 60

SM West 68, Olathe Northwest 63, 2OT

South Gray 61, Pawnee Heights 28

St. James Academy 69, Mill Valley 52

St. John 45, Central Plains 34

Sterling 65, Marion 38

Topeka West 43, Emporia 40

Troy 70, Linn 57

Wabaunsee 65, Rossville 63

Wamego 59, Osage City 55

Washburn Rural 56, Topeka Seaman 49

Wellington 55, El Dorado 54

Wellsville 63, Osawatomie 51

Wichita Bishop Carroll 61, Wichita Northwest 57, OT

Wichita Collegiate 75, Augusta 65

Wichita Southeast 63, Wichita East 53

Wichita Trinity 56, Conway Springs 55

Yates Center 66, Oswego 42

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 51, Marysville 40

Andover Central 39, Goddard 37

Attica 36, Fairfield 33

Augusta 45, Wichita Collegiate 32

Beloit 51, Ellsworth 43

Burlington 45, Iola 35

Caney Valley 50, Humboldt 46

Central Plains 77, St. John 24

Centralia 56, Onaga 15

Chaparral 48, Douglass 36

Chapman 44, Southeast Saline 33

Chase County 52, Hartford 38

Cheney 52, Wichita Independent 39

Chetopa 44, Crest 41

Cimarron 53, Lakin 35

Clay Center 54, Council Grove 46

Clifton-Clyde 31, Wetmore 30

Conway Springs 39, Wichita Trinity 23

Cunningham 30, Norwich 20

Dighton 48, Ingalls 36

Doniphan West 43, BV Randolph 27

Emporia 67, Topeka West 38

Erie 54, Bluestem 48

Flinthills 47, Argonia 45

Fort Scott 37, Chanute 30

Fredonia 43, Cherryvale 30

Frontenac 55, Riverton 43

Galena 41, Southeast 38

Garden City 64, Guymon, Okla. 61

Garden Plain 67, Medicine Lodge 29

Gardner-Edgerton 46, Bishop Miege 32

Girard 49, Columbus 24

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 52, Chase 21

Goessel 57, Centre 32

Great Bend 40, Liberal 38

Halstead 51, Larned 46

Hanover 56, Frankfort 46

Haven 48, Ellinwood 27

Hays-TMP-Marian 62, Norton 38

Hesston 50, Smoky Valley 20

Hill City 53, Smith Center 37

Holton 45, Nemaha Central 42

Hugoton 67, Goodland 33

Jackson Heights 46, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 39

Jayhawk Linn 41, Northeast-Arma 38

Jefferson North 56, Horton 48

Junction City 60, Highland Park 58

KC Piper 62, Tonganoxie 23

KC Schlagle 58, Basehor-Linwood 57

Kingman 61, Lyons 39

Labette County 60, Parsons 37

LaCrosse 41, Ness City 39

Lakeside 48, Rock Hills 15

Lawrence 58, SM South 43

Lebo 49, West Franklin 40

Linn 42, Troy 40

Little River 39, Wakefield 24

Louisburg 57, Eudora 33

Maize 54, Derby 42

Maize South 51, Arkansas City 40

Manhattan 39, Topeka Hayden 23

Minneapolis 57, Salina Sacred Heart 41

Moundridge 37, Hutchinson Trinity 28

Natoma 39, Osborne 35

Neodesha 66, Eureka 59

Newton 59, Wichita Campus 32

Nickerson 46, Hoisington 35

Oberlin-Decatur 36, Greeley County 34

Olathe East 53, SM North 21

Olathe North 74, SM East 49

Olathe Northwest 73, SM West 62

Olathe South 43, Leavenworth 41

Olpe 80, Lyndon 23

Oswego 39, Yates Center 27

Otis-Bison 56, Meade 51

Pittsburg 51, Independence 32

Pittsburg Colgan 34, Baxter Springs 31

Pleasanton 48, Altoona-Midway 24

Pratt 43, Hillsboro 39

Pretty Prairie 49, Hutchinson Central Christian 45

Riley County 54, Rock Creek 37

Royal Valley 50, Perry-Lecompton 34

Rural Vista 46, Herington 25

Russell 58, Republic County 55, OT

Sabetha 36, Atchison County 33

Salina Central 50, Hutchinson 31

Salina South 42, Andover 38

Scott City 48, Colby 36

Sedgwick 65, Ell-Saline 36

SM Northwest 52, Lawrence Free State 50

Solomon 48, Peabody-Burns 27

South Barber 69, Stafford 28

South Central 66, Fowler 24

South Gray 62, Pawnee Heights 31

St. James Academy 52, Mill Valley 39

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 47, Wilson 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Blue Valley 33

Sterling 51, Marion 39

Stockton 70, Ellis 49

Sublette 56, Wichita County 41

Syracuse 53, Elkhart 37

Topeka 63, Shawnee Heights 49

Trego 43, Phillipsburg 37

Ulysses 38, Holcomb 33

Uniontown 31, Marmaton Valley 30

Valley Center 45, Goddard-Eisenhower 35

Valley Falls 32, Oskaloosa 14

Valley Heights 45, Mission Valley 27

Wabaunsee 59, Rossville 45

Wamego 59, Osage City 55

Washburn Rural 53, Topeka Seaman 41

Waverly 36, Southern Coffey 13

Wellington 68, El Dorado 26

Wellsville 70, Osawatomie 28

West Elk 37, Caldwell 27

Wichita Bishop Carroll 40, Wichita Northwest 23

Wichita East 41, Wichita Southeast 38

Wichita Life Prep 78, Hays 43

Wichita West 60, Wichita Heights 54

Winfield 42, Clearwater 21