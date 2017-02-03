One Wichita family’s special connection to the Super Bowl

Ryan Schraeder didn’t even play football during his time at Maize High School. But come this Sunday, he’ll be playing in the biggest football game of them all.

In just his fourth year in the NFL, Ryan has established himself as one of the better offensive linemen on not just the Atlanta Falcons, but in the entire National Football League. Now he’ll get to see if he can bring home some hardware in Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots.

Win or lose, Ryan’s journey to the Super Bowl is pretty unique. After his break from football in high school, he next played competitively at Butler Community College. From there, it was to Division II school Valdosta State in Georgia. After being an undrafted free agent by the Falcons, he quickly made a name for himself with the team. And his family back home in Wichita couldn’t be prouder of the obstacles Ryan’s overcome.

Ryan will have plenty of family and friends from Kansas there to see him on Sunday, and he’s feeling pretty confident that they’ll be able to witness him making history!