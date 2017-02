WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was critically injured Friday afternoon when a vehicle struck a trailer in north Wichita. The crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of N. Ohio. That’s west of I-135 and south of 37th Street North.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirm one person was critically injured when a vehicle struck the trailer.

KSN has a news crew en route to the scene. Look for updates on KSN.com, and in our newscasts at 6 and 10 p.m.