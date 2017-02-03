More testimony in torture, murder, kidnapping hearing in Wichita

Murder defendant Brian Bussart (r) and his attorney at a hearing in Sedgwick County District Court on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: KSN/John Asebes)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the second day in a row, more suspects in the torture and murder of a Valley Center man were back in court in Wichita. The three in court Friday are among five people accused in the death of Scottie Goodpaster, Jr. last fall.

Two defense attorneys worked to discredit the testimony of one alleged victim, pointing out what they called inconsistencies in her testimony.

Brian Bussart, who's charged with seven counts, including first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping, took the stand. He testified Heidi and Jeff Hillard gave Goodpaster $185 to buy methamphetamine. But he claims Goodpaster didn't use the money to buy the drugs. Instead, he said several of the defendants met at a hotel room and things got heated.

At one point, Bussart testified Heidi Hillard was angry and felt she was being set up. Eventually, he said they all decided to go to Hillard’s house, which he says ended with multiple acts of torture against Goodpaster. Bussart said he left for a sort time and came back to help load Goodpaster’s body into a truck where he believes Goodpaster died.

The hearing in Sedgwick County District Court ended shortly before 5 p.m. Testimony will resume next Friday at 9 a.m.

