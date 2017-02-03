Lawmakers flooded with calls and emails

WASHINGTON – In the last few weeks, people have been flooding members of Congress to voice their support or displeasure with certain issue or Cabinet picks within President Donald Trump’s administration.

It is especially true for Republican senators here in Kansas. KSN contacted Sen. Jerry Moran’s office. The spokesperson says voicemail boxes have reached capacity, and staff is working to get through the messages. It is the same for Sen. Pat Roberts.

Both senators have taken to social media to ask people to email them through their websites.

Here are the links:

https://www.moran.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/e-mail-jerry

https://www.roberts.senate.gov/public/?p=EmailPat