Kansas sheriff using incentives to hire jail deputies

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sheriff’s Office in Butler County is now offering incentives in order to attract employees to work in the county jail. The jail has had a high employee turnover since it opened in 2003.

Currently, there are about 50 employees to work in the jail. That’s about a dozen short of being fully staffed.

Sheriff Kelly Herzet says that shortage is especially felt by the other employees when it comes to dealing with the jail’s average daily population of 175 inmates.

Now, the Butler County Commission has stepped in and approved what it calls a detention hiring incentive and retention program.

Lt. Charles Jackson has worked at the Butler County Detention Center since it opened.

“Ever since ’03, we’ve seen multiple people change and go,” said Jackson. And, that hasn’t made his job any easier.

I’m supposed to be doing administrative duties,Jackson said. “A lot of times I have to put my administrative duties on the back line to help out with the team.”

Sheriff Herzet broke down just how the new program will work.

“For a new hire, they will get a $1,000 bonus when they successfully complete training and their 6-month evaluation, if they get a good evaluation.”

Herzet says if those new employees stay with the department fo rmore than three months, they get another $500, and yet another $500 if they stay a full year.

“They have to stay with the detention facility or with the county for two years.”

As for his current employees, they’re also getting rewarded for what Sheriff Herzet says is a job well cone and for sticking with the department through the hard times.