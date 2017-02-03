Kansas Highway Patrol involved in chase with suspect

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol pursued a suspect after a motorist assist vehicle was struck from behind at I-235 and Meridian Friday morning. It happened around 7:30.

Troopers said the driver fled from the scene. Troopers followed the suspect to Kellogg and West. The suspect continued to flee troopers, and the chase was called off.

The suspect crashed at the intersection of Maple and Sycamore after running a red light.

“Pursuit occurred to this location where the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle,” said Lt. David Hundley, Kansas Highway Patrol. “The driver was transported to Wesley. The other driver was checked by EMS and released.”

The highway patrol is still trying to determine why the person fled. Troopers called off the chase because the driver was heading into the downtown area. Speeds during the pursuit were around 60 mph.