Derby man a big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

By Published:
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Derby man is taking a special trip to Barbados because he won a prize puzzle on the hit game show “Wheel of Fortune”.

Bob Stuhlsatz got the chance to attend Thursday’s game show after an impromptu audition at the Kansas Star Casino.

Bob is only a casual watcher of the show, but he took advantage of the opportunity and walked away with his trip and about $17,000.

The show was actually taped last month, but Bob wasn’t allowed to tell anyone how he did.

Friends and family at his watch party found out he won.

“Wheel of Fortune” airs at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday on KSN.

