Cowley College accepts $15,000 degree program challenge

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Fort Hays State / Cowley College

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A community college has accepted Gov. Sam Brownback’s challenge to develop a degree that costs only $15,000.

Brownback and Cowley County Community College officials announced Friday that the Arkansas City school will try to develop a program that would lead to a $15,000 degree.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the proposal would require students to complete two years of courses at Cowley County while still in high school, then transfer to Fort Hays State University.

However, the Legislature still has to appropriate scholarship funding and tuition rates haven’t been set for Fort Hays.

Brownback issued the challenge in his State of the State speech in January. He said he would award $1 million in scholarships to the first Kansas college or university to set up such a program.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s