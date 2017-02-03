Counterfeit bills on the rise in Garden City

Banks encourage businesses to check every bill they receive.
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City police are investigating what they call a recent influx in the number of counterfeit bills in the area.

Counterfeiters are working overtime in Garden City.

“In the last month or two, we’ve seen over five, so that’s a fluctuation,” said Jason Drohman of Western State Bank. “We usually hardly see any.”

Other banks in the area have reported similar numbers of counterfeit bills.

Garden City police say it’s been mostly twenties and fifties.

“Twenties are usually the ones that go through because they’re a little bit smaller,” said Drohman, “because a lot of businesses and banks check fifties and hundreds.”

Banks have several different machines that can check if a bill is fake, but if you don’t want to break the bank buying your own machine, there are cheaper alternatives.

“You can always hold it up to the light,” said Drohman, “but a lot of the new fraudsters are able to make it look close to the same so the naked eye wouldn’t see it.”

You can also test bills with a counterfeit detection pen sold at most office supply stores.

Bankers recommend checking every denomination, even singles. Once you accept counterfeit money, there’s no way to regain that loss.

The Garden City Police Department says they’re still in the process of determining how many businesses have been affected and what’s causing the influx.

