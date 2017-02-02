Yesenia Sesmas charged in Sedgwick County court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman accused of murdering a Wichita woman and kidnapping her newborn baby made her first court appearance in Sedgwick County.

Yesenia Sesmas was charged with 10 counts including murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

She was booked into the Sedgwick County Detention Center on Wednesday after being extradited back to Sedgwick County from Dallas.

Sesmas is accused of killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda at a west Wichita apartment in November. She then allegedly took the woman’s daughter, Sofia, who was six days old at the time.

Sesmas and the baby were found two days later a Dallas home. The child was not injured and was returned to relatives in Wichita. Sesmas was in custody in Dallas and was served extradition papers Jan. 6.

Sesmas’ next court appearance is scheduled for later this month.