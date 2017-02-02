Woman injured during fire in Kansas City’s historic district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Kansas City officials say a woman was injured when fire broke out at two vacant buildings in the city’s historic 18th & Vine District.

Kansas City Fire Battalion Chief Mike Cashen says a woman was warming herself inside one of the buildings early Thursday when the fire started. She was taken to a hospital but the extent of her injuries is not known.

Both buildings are vacant. Authorities believe embers from that building landed on the second building and started it on fire.

The first building was once the Deluxe Nightclub and the second housed the former Eblon Theater.

The buildings had been scheduled for demolition this year and Councilman Jermaine Reed says both will probably be torn down Thursday.