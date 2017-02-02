Wanted: Richard T. Wheeler

Richard is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Escape from Custody and Probation Violation for Theft. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.
Name: Richard T. Wheeler
AKA:
Richard Tobb Wheeler, Richard Todd Wheeler
Born: 1963
Ht/Wt: 5′ 8″ – 170 lbs.
Other:
White Male
Gray hair / Hazel eyes
Tattoo upper left arm
To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the
Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website