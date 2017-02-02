Wanted: Richard T. Wheeler

Richard is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Aggravated Escape from Custody and Probation Violation for Theft. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Richard T. Wheeler

AKA:

Richard Tobb Wheeler, Richard Todd Wheeler

Born: 1963

Ht/Wt: 5′ 8″ – 170 lbs.

Other:

White Male

Gray hair / Hazel eyes

Tattoo upper left arm

