Sneak peek into this year’s Super Bowl ads

NBC News Published:
nc_superbowlads0202_700x394

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC News) – Crews are still getting the field ready for Super Bowl LI, but the advertising has already started.

Many advertisers are starting the hype early with online teasers.

“This strategy I think is smart, in that you get a buzz going, you stoke it with social media, but you don’t give the ad away before the game,” says Ad Week’s James Cooper.

They’re building momentum to get the most bang for the $5 million it costs for 30 seconds of air time during the big game.

Budweiser, a Super Bowl ad player for decades, will debut a spot that tells the story of co-founder Adolphus Busch, a German immigrant, unexpectedly thrusting the company into an ongoing national debate.

“I’ve been watching the reaction on Twitter this morning. The ad is showing it’s doing exactly what we intended, which is to inspire an entire nation,” says Budweiser Vice President of Marketing Ricardo Marques.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s