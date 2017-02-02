Sheriff: Damage at Dodge City airport after police chase

DODGE CITY, Kan. (AP) – Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr says a police chase damaged property at the Dodge City airport before two people were arrested.

Carr says the chase began Wednesday when a deputy saw a man who had a warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections in the car.

During the 20-minute chase, the driver crashed through a fence at the Dodge City airport and crossed a runway.

Two people were arrested when the chase ended on Highway 50 east of Dodge City.

No one was hurt.

Carr did not say how seriously the airport property was damaged.