WELLINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Wellington police have arrested a 27-year-old man on charges of animal abuse.

Police took the dog, now named Clementine, into their custody in late December. Since then, police said they have been investigating and conducting interviews.

This week, police arrested Eric Haskins-Ybarra for animal cruelty charges.

Celementine has been in the care of Beauties and Beasts Rescue, Inc. She underwent leg surgery and has been healing from several chemical burns.