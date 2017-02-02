Official says Kansas will explore building new state prison

Lansing Correctional Facility (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Corrections)
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ corrections secretary says the state is exploring the possibility of building a new state prison on the site of its largest lockup for adult inmates.

Corrections Secretary Joe Norwood said Thursday that the Department of Corrections plans to solicit proposals for the construction of a new prison in Lansing.

Department of Corrections spokesman Todd Fertig said the plan is to mothball historic, maximum-security units of the prison built in the 1860s and to raze lower-security units of the prison built more recently.

The department is not saying how it would finance the new prison. Norwood said the project would be “budget neutral,” with savings from more efficient operations covering new costs.

The Lansing prison has space for about 2,400 inmates and is currently near its capacity.

