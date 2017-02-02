NBC offers a sneak of ‘Powerless’

HOLLYWOOD (NBC) – Super heroes from the world of DC Comics have become staples of TV and movies, and starting tonight, that same world gets played for laughs in the new NBC comedy “Powerless”.

“They’re a nuisance because they’re causing so much chaos in our lives,” explains star Vanessa Hudgens.

She plays the new head of research and development at Wayne Security, owned by Batman’s alter ego Bruce Wayne.

“She’s very optimistic. She’s a go getter. She wants to change the world,” Hudgens says.

She has to start by motivating cynical product developers and tolerating a clueless boss, Bruce Wayne’s cousin, Van.

“Powerless” premieres tonight at 7:30 right after “Superstore”.