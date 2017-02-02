Metal objects in some cans prompt Skoal tobacco recall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some varieties of Skoal, Copenhagen, Cope and Husky brand smokeless tobacco are being voluntarily recalled amid complaints of metal objects, some of them sharp, being spotted in cans.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says all of the recalled products were manufactured at U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company’s facility in Franklin Park, Illinois. The FDA says the company initiated the recall after getting eight consumer complaints about the metal objects in six states. The FDA says the object was visible in each case and there have been no reports of injury.
Most of the company’s cans are not affected by the recall.
A full list of the recalled products is on the FDA’s website. The agency says anyone who has one of the recalled cans can return it for a refund.
The select cans subject to this recall:
|Cope Brand Products
|Long Cut Straight
|This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
|Copenhagen Brand Products
|Extra Long Cut Natural
Long Cut Mint
Long Cut Southern Blend
Pouch Mint
Pouch Wintergreen
Long Cut (overseas military only)
Fine Cut (overseas military only)
Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Pouch (overseas military only)
Fine Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
Long Cut Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
Pouch Plastic Can (only available in Alaska and Hawaii)
|This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
|Husky Brand Products
|Fine Cut Natural
Long Cut Straight
Long Cut Wintergreen
|This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.
|Skoal Brand Products
|Bandit Mint
Bandit Wintergreen
Long Cut Apple Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Berry Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Cherry
Long Cut Citrus Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Classic
Long Cut Peach Tobacco Blend
Long Cut Spearmint
Pouch Apple Tobacco Blend
Pouch Berry Tobacco Blend
Pouch Citrus Tobacco Blend
Snus Mint
Snus Smooth Mint
Xtra Long Cut Mint
Xtra Long Cut Rich Tobacco Blend
Xtra Long Cut Wintergreen
Xtra Pouch Crisp Tobacco Blend
Xtra Pouch Mint Blend
Xtra Pouch Rich Tobacco Blend
Fine Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Long Cut Mint (overseas military only)
Long Cut Straight (overseas military only)
Long Cut Wintergreen (overseas military only)
Pouch Mint (overseas military only)
Pouches Wintergreen (overseas military only)
|This recall applies to lots with no printed code on the bottom of the can, or with codes that begin with the letters “F”, “R”, “K”, or “P”.