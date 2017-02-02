KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, February 2, 2017

Published:
capture

1PM We had some small wintry weather chances in for this weekend… But that has changed! Check out my updated forecast video highlighting the weekend right here.

11:45AM The cold weather isn’t going anywhere today. But the weekend is a different story… I’ll be talking about our next warm-up straight ahead on KSN News at Noon!

daypart

10:15AM Grab the coat! Temperatures are still in the 20s this morning, and the breeze is making it feel that much colder…

temps

7:00AM Expect a cold day with raw windchills through the afternoon…

capture

5:00AM You’re going to want to make like a groundhog and stay in your burrow today… Windy and much colder this morning… Have a look at the current windchills!!

windchill

