KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, February 2, 2017

1PM We had some small wintry weather chances in for this weekend… But that has changed! Check out my updated forecast video highlighting the weekend right here.

11:45AM The cold weather isn’t going anywhere today. But the weekend is a different story… I’ll be talking about our next warm-up straight ahead on KSN News at Noon!

10:15AM Grab the coat! Temperatures are still in the 20s this morning, and the breeze is making it feel that much colder…

7:00AM Expect a cold day with raw windchills through the afternoon…

5:00AM You’re going to want to make like a groundhog and stay in your burrow today… Windy and much colder this morning… Have a look at the current windchills!!