Kobach presses for bills involving immigration enforcement

AP_logo By Published:
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is asking lawmakers to pass two measures aimed at fighting illegal immigration.

Republican state Rep. John Whitmer, of Wichita, introduced two proposals in a House committee Thursday at Kobach’s request. Republican Sen. Caryn Tyson, of Parker, introduced identical versions in a Senate committee.

One measure would bar cities and counties from adopting sanctuary policies protecting immigrants in the country illegally and would require their cooperation with federal immigration and customs authorities. A similar bill got a hearing in a House committee last year but did not make it to the House floor.

The other bill would require the Kansas Highway Patrol to partner with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on the “enforcement of federal immigration laws, detentions and removals, and related investigations.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s