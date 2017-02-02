Kansas State falls to TCU 86-80 in overtime

MANHATTAN, Kan. — TCU used a 7-1 run to start overtime to help propel the Horned Frogs to an 86-80 win over Kansas State on Wednesday night before 11,103 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

TCU (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) rallied from a 70-65 deficit with 2:19 remaining to force overtime then took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by senior guard Kenrich Williams with 3:56 to play. K-State (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) closed to within 83-80 on a free throw by senior guard Wesley Iwundu with 25 seconds remaining, but sophomore guard Alex Robinson hit two free throws with just 15 seconds left to close the game out.

The Horned Frogs connected on 50 percent (31-of-62) from the field, including 58.8 percent (10-of-17) from 3-point range, while scoring 36 points in the paint and 17 second-chance points off of 14 offensive rebounds. The Wildcats started the game strong, converting on 58.3 percent (14-of-24) in the first half, but shot just 35.5 percent (11-of-31) the rest of the way, including just 33.3 percent (9-of-27) in the second half.

The teams combined for 42 turnovers with the Wildcats holding a slight 23-22 edge in points off turnovers.

Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes totaled his third career 20-point game with a game-high 21 points on 5-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range, to go with 7 assists in a career-tying 42 minutes. Freshman guard Xavier Sneedscored a season-best 19 points on 4-of-4 field goals and 8-of-9 free throws to go with 5 rebounds and 3 assists in a season-high 30 minutes. Senior forward D.J. Johnson and Iwundu also registered double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively. Sophomore guard Barry Brown had a career-high 5 steals to go with 7 points.

Senior forward J.D. Miller led six Horned Frogs in double figures with a team-high 18 points on 7-of-10 field goals, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, while junior forward Vlad Brodziansky totaled 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Senior Kenrich Williams totaled a double-double with 11 points and a game-high 10 rebounds to go with 4 steals.