Five people accused in Valley Center murder, torture in court

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) The preliminary hearing began for three of the five people accused in a Valley Center man’s death.

Jeff Hillard’s former brother in law, Craig Bright, took the stand today,

He says Jeff, charged with murder in the case, showed up to his home and asked if he had a place he could stash something.

An alleged victim also testified and says she was kidnapped from a hotel, then tortured and tased in a vehicle and eventually ended up in a shed with Scottie Goodpaster.

She says Goodpaster was tortured and beaten by William Morris, Jeff Hillard and Heidi Hillard and eventually taken away.

Bright testifies that his former brother in law later showed up at his home.

Bright says “There appeared to be something in the back seat and as I came back at a later time to look at the truck, as they were leaving, and I am looking and it appeared to be a possibly a person or someone slumped over in the back seat behind the driver.”

Alexandra Scott waived her right to a preliminary hearing and will have a jury trial on March 6.

Brian Bussart waived his right to a preliminary hearing and a jury trial. He will have a bench trial on February 23 and is expected to testify in the trial.