Choking happens more on Super Bowl

Your favorite team choking in the Super Bowl is one risk this Sunday. Choking on snacks while you watch the game is another.

The risk is real according to researchers.

Dr. Asim Shuja and his team at the University of Florida Health found people are up to ten times more likely to choke on their food during holidays and major sporting events like the Super Bowl.

That’s when people tend to mindlessly consume massive quantities of food.

“The speed with which they consume food could also be contributing to that,” Dr. Shuja notes.

It’s a lesson learned the hard way by former President George W. Bush, who briefly fainted and bruised his face after he choked on a pretzel while watching a football game.

Men in the study were more likely to choke, usually on meats like turkey and chicken.

Experts advise slowing down, take smaller bites and enjoying your meal, along with the big game.