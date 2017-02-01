Wichita State holds on for 77-69 win over Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa – Wichita State held off a pesky Drake squad, 77-69, Wednesday night at the Knapp Center to earn Gregg Marshall his 250th win as Shocker head coach.

Marshall is one of 32 active Division I head coaches with 250 or more wins at their current schools. He’s just the seventh member of that group to reach the milestone within his first 10 seasons.

The win also makes it eight consecutive 20-win seasons for WSU (20-4, 10-1 MVC) under Marshall.

Landry Shamet scored a team-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Conner Frankamp tallied a new career high 16 points. He was 6-of-10 overall with four treys.

Rashard Kelly was instrumental in helping the Shockers pick up the win. He finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Shaquille Morris recorded his second career double-double with 10 points and 11 boards – a new career high.

Markis McDuffie had an off night scoring the basketball, as he finished with only three points on 1-of-8 shooting, but he left his fingerprints all over the game. He pulled down a career-high tying 14 rebounds for the second straight game and dished out a career-best eight assists.

Drake (7-16, 5-6 MVC) was led by De’Antae McMurray’s 28 points. No other Bulldog reached double-figures.

As a team, WSU shot 47 percent from the floor and made 9-of-23 attempts from downtown. DU finished at 38 percent overall and knocked down 11-of-29 three-pointers.

WSU won the rebounding battle, 43-34, and owned points in the paint, 36-12.

The first 12 minutes of action featured an up-tempo back and forth track meet that saw both teams trading baskets. The largest lead was just six by Drake at the 9:55 mark, but it lasted all of one minute before seven straight WSU points gave the Shockers the lead right back.

Shamet’s second three-pointer gave WSU a 29-27 lead and his 10th point of the opening half. Rauno Nurger then scored six straight to pull Wichita State ahead 37-35 with 1:43 left.

The Shockers went into the break on a 6-0 run capped by a Kelly run-out dunk just before the horn sounded to give Wichita State a 39-35 lead.

Drake’s De’Antae McMurray led all scorers at halftime with 13 points. The two teams shot 41 percent (WSU) and 36 percent (Drake) in the first half.

Wichita State came out of the locker room and quickly extended its lead to seven, but the Bulldogs would not go away. A 10-0 Drake run at the 12:00 mark forced a Shocker timeout with DU leading, 53-47.

WSU came right back with its own 7-0 run to regain the lead, 57-56, behind a pair of Kelly scores and a Daishon Smith layup. Frankamp then added five straight points to make it 66-61 with six minutes remaining. WSU would lead the rest of the way.

With 1:30 to go, the Shockers held a 72-65 lead. A Shamet layup with 16 seconds left gave WSU its final margin of 77-69.

Up Next

Wichita State returns to Charles Koch Arena for back-to-back games beginning with Saturday’s showdown against first place Illinois State on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.