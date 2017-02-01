Suspect in death, baby’s kidnapping being returned to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The woman accused of murdering a Wichita woman and kidnapping her newborn baby is being returned to Sedgwick County.

Yesenia Sesmas was released from the Dallas County jail Wednesday morning.

Sesmas is accused of killing Laura Abarca-Nogueda at a west Wichita apartment in November. She then allegedly took the woman’s newborn daughter, Sofia.

Sesmas and the baby were found two days later a Dallas home. The child was not injured and was returned to relatives in Wichita.

Sesmas was served extradition papers Jan. 6.