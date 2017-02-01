Suspect in alleged plot against Kansas Somalis seeks freedom

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Terror Plot Suspects
Patrick Stein (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
Patrick Stein (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas man accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants has asked a judge to free him pending trial.

A defense motion filed Tuesday asks U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren to review the detention order for Patrick Stein, whom prosecutors say was the leader of a militia group called “The Crusaders.”

In October, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gwynne Birzer had ordered Stein held in jail until his trial, finding he poses “a grave danger” to the community.

Prosecutors say Stein along with co-defendants Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen conspired to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where 120 Somali immigrants live in the meatpacking town of Garden City. One unit is used as a mosque.

They have pleaded not guilty to conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s