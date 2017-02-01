Student wins $48,000 Barton Scholarship to attend Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Anisia Brumley, a senior at Northeast Magnet High School, has won the 2017 Wichita State University Clay Barton Scholarship.

She will receive $12,000 a year for four years to attend Wichita State. The $48,000 Barton Scholarship is one of the largest business scholarships in the state.

Brumley plans to major in business and human resource management.

In 1991, the late Rent-A-Center co-founder W. Frank Barton, who provided the naming endowment for WSU’s Barton School of Business, established a scholarship in his son Clay’s name. Clay Barton died from cancer in 1988 at the age of 20