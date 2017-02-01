Roberts, Moran release statements on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

By Published:
moran-and-roberts

President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening.

At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter-century. He’s known on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for clear, colloquial writing, advocacy for court review of government regulations, defense of religious freedom and skepticism toward law enforcement.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran released the following statement Tuesday:

“With the nomination of Judge Gorsuch, the president has put forth an impressive and well-qualified Supreme Court nominee who has already received broad, bipartisan support in the United States Senate. As the confirmation process continues, I look forward to examining Judge Gorsuch’s body of legal writing and meeting with him to personally discuss his record and views of the judicial branch and the Constitution.”

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts also released a statement Tuesday:

“I congratulate Judge Neil Gorsuch on his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. The American people voted in November knowing the responsibility of the next president to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. President Trump has selected a person who he believes will carry on in the tradition of Justice Scalia and uphold the values of the Constitution to the highest standard. I believe that is exactly the type of justice we need. I look forward to meeting Judge Gorsuch and hope for a swift confirmation.”

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s