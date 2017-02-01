Roberts, Moran release statements on President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening.

At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest Supreme Court nominee in a quarter-century. He’s known on the Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals for clear, colloquial writing, advocacy for court review of government regulations, defense of religious freedom and skepticism toward law enforcement.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran released the following statement Tuesday:

“With the nomination of Judge Gorsuch, the president has put forth an impressive and well-qualified Supreme Court nominee who has already received broad, bipartisan support in the United States Senate. As the confirmation process continues, I look forward to examining Judge Gorsuch’s body of legal writing and meeting with him to personally discuss his record and views of the judicial branch and the Constitution.”

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts also released a statement Tuesday:

“I congratulate Judge Neil Gorsuch on his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. The American people voted in November knowing the responsibility of the next president to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. President Trump has selected a person who he believes will carry on in the tradition of Justice Scalia and uphold the values of the Constitution to the highest standard. I believe that is exactly the type of justice we need. I look forward to meeting Judge Gorsuch and hope for a swift confirmation.”