WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a man was seriously injured after an accident in east Wichita. It happened around 12:30 p.m. near K-96 and 13th Street.

A car was traveling eastbound on K-96 when it left the roadway and went through the ditch. The car went up the embankment and hit the underside of the bridge.

A man in his 20’s was taken to a Wichita hospital in critical condition.