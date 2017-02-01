Jon Stewart dresses as Trump, criticizes ‘vindictive chaos’

This Jan. 31, 2017 image released by CBS shows Jon Stewart, left, with host Stephen Colbert during a visit to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," in New York. The former "Daily Show" host appeared on Tuesday night's "Late Show" dressed as President Donald Trump, wearing a suit with an overly-long red power tie. He also mocked Trump's hair by wearing a stuffed animal on his head. (Michele Crowe/CBS via AP)
NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Stewart has stopped by former Comedy Central colleague Stephen Colbert’s show to needle one of his favorite targets, President Donald Trump.

The former “Daily Show” host appeared on Tuesday night’s “Late Show” dressed as the Republican. He wore a suit with an overly-long red power tie and mocked Trump’s hair by wearing a stuffed animal on his head.

Stewart mocked Trump’s flurry of executive orders by reading faux proclamations from the president, including demanding China immediately send the U.S. the Great Wall in order to secure the Mexican border.

Stewart turned more serious at the end of the bit, saying the country has never faced what he called Trump’s “purposeful, vindictive chaos” before.

Stewart is an executive producer of the “Late Show.”

