Governor Brownback issues statement on Supreme Court nominee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback today issued the following statement on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court:

“President Trump made good on his most important campaign promise, to fill Justice Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court with someone with impeccable credentials who will defend the Constitution with vigor and integrity. Judge Gorsuch is an excellent jurist, more than qualified, and has demonstrated great respect for the rule of law.”