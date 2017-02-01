GCPD not interested in following executive order

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Part of President Trump’s executive order on immigration revives a program that deputizes local police to serve as immigration officers. That idea isn’t sitting too well with residents and some in law enforcement.

“They’re always there when we ask for their help. They’re very friendly,” said Anjelica Castillo Chappel about her local police force.

Castillo Chappel is a leader within the Garden City Hispanic community and works closely with the police department.

She hopes the executive order does not change their relationship between the two groups.

“I don’t think that would go well with our city and what our city stands for,” she said. “I don’t know that that would even be a possibility for the town that we live in when we welcome all of those immigrants.”

Currently, local law enforcement does report undocumented people to immigration if they’ve been arrested for another crime, but they do not actively pursue and arrest people based solely on their immigration status.

“I don’t think we’d have the manpower to address those issues,” said Garden City Police Chief Michael Utz. “I also think it’s going to cost billions of dollars to try to focus on doing those issues.”

Chief Utz says the police department has no plans to change their approach to law enforcement and community policing.

“Right now and in the future, we’re going to stay focused on what we do, what we’re obligated to do.”

That’s a relief to community leaders like Castillo Chappel.

“I don’t think Garden City will be unfriendly to the Hispanic community in that sense.”

Chief Utz also said that beyond the financial issues, he’d be concerned about how that kind of immigration policing would impact the relationship between his department and immigrant communities.

He says that trust was key to responding to the Kansas Plot last October.

He also insists Garden City is not a sanctuary city, and undocumented residents arrested for unrelated crimes will continue to be reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.