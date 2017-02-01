Ellen uses ‘Finding Dory’ plot to criticize Trump order

FILE - In this June 8, 2016, file photo, Ellen DeGeneres arrives at the premiere of "Finding Dory" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles. DeGeneres used the plot of the film on her syndicated chat show Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, to illustrate her stance on President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on immigration and refugees. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres has used “Finding Dory” to illustrate her stance on President Donald Trump’s recent executive order on immigration and refugees.

DeGeneres provides the voice of the title character in the Disney/Pixar hit. Trump hosted a screening of the animated film at the White House over the weekend.

DeGeneres went over the plot of the film on her chat show Monday , mentioning that the animated fish she plays finds herself stuck in an aquarium institute “behind a large wall.” She notes that the wall “has almost no effect” in keeping Dory and her friends from getting back to the ocean.

She says Dory is helped by other sea creatures “even though they’re completely different colors because that’s what you do when you see someone in need, you help them.”

