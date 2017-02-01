Elaine Chao has been sworn in as transportation secretary

AP_logo By Published: Updated:
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (AP Photo/Zach Gibson)
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao (AP Photo/Zach Gibson)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elaine Chao has been sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence as the next transportation secretary following her Senate confirmation.

Chao served as labor secretary for eight years under President George W. Bush. She is the wife of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. McConnell attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Chao is expected to take a leading role in President Donald Trump’s goal of investing $1 trillion in infrastructure to improve highways, rail service and bridges.

Chao was deputy transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s