WSU students hold “No Ban, No Wall” rally

Students gather Tuesday for a "No Ban, No Wall" rally on the Wichita State University campus (KSN photo).
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Demonstrators on the Wichita State University campus are joining nationwide protest in the “No Ban, No Wall” peace rally.

The rally is being held Tuesday from noon to 1:00 p.m. The official group lists that about 200 people plan to attend.

KSN is told that students were coming out to support fellow immigrant classmates, Muslim students, as well as other refugees.

These kinds of rallies have continued to happen since the executive order was signed last week.

KSN will be on campus as students plan to show up, speak and advocate for their fellow students as well as other around the country.

