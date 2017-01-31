WPD seeks volunteers to monitor handicapped parking violations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department on Tuesday said it is looking for volunteers to monitor parking lots for handicapped parking violators.

According to Lieutenant James Espinoza, the program’s supervisor, said volunteers would monitor parking lots, photographing violators who illegally park in marked handicapped spaces without a handicapped placard or license plate.

Espinoza said the volunteers would also look for those who park on the adjacent lines blocking loading or unloading access for vehicles carrying those with a physical impairment.

“Those who volunteer for this project are performing an important civic duty. It’s an important duty and one that can be very rewarding,” said Espinoza.

Those who would like to volunteer for the program must meet certain criteria, however.

Volunteers need a high school diploma or GED, be at least 21 years old, have a valid Class ‘C’ driver’s license, provide their own transportation and fuel and pass a background check. In addition, volunteers must have a cell phone while volunteering, be able to attend court hearings, and have no history of mental instability or competency.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to be a part of the Accessible Parking Enforcement Program should go to the Wichita Police Department Web Page at www.wichitapolice.com.

The fine for parking in a handicap space or in the protected zone around it is $100.