Wanted: Darrien Montez Strong

Darrien is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for CRIMINAL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY FELON. He was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas, area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Darrien Montez Strong

Born: 1996

Ht/Wt: 6′ 2″ – 160 lbs.

Other:

Black Male

Black hair / Brown eyes

Tattoo Left Arm, Tattoo Chest, Tattoo Right Arm

