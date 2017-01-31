Thursday at 10 – KSN Investigates: The Money Pit

Every day more than 11,000 vehicles drive over a section of Interstate 70 in Russell County that is actually sinking into the earth. A trio of sinkholes were created after years of oil drilling some eight decades ago. Now, it’s turned into a big cost for Kansas taxpayers who keep pouring money into the sinkholes, because the interstate cannot be moved.

“When this was discovered, there was serious talk of realigning the highway, it was a big problem and a big embarrassment quite frankly,” said Neil Croxton, Regional Geologist for the Kansas Department of Transportation.

KSN goes in-depth into the costs of maintaining the sinkholes, and we talk with drivers like Dale Chrisler who is concerned about his family’s safety on this stretch of Interstate 70. “Very definitely. I have a granddaughter that crosses it twice a day,” said Chrisler.

