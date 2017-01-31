Take a look around NRG Stadium, home of Super Bowl LI

JJ Vincent, Nexstar Media Published: Updated:
NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media)
NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media)

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Big events need big spaces.

Here are some interesting facts about the massive space that will host Super Bowl LI this weekend.

  • The NRG Complex spans 350 acres—that’s more than twice the size of Disneyland!
  • Driving in? There are 26,000 parking spaces, which is more than Houston’s Intercontinental Airport.
  • It’s big. Very big. There are 15 elevators and 20 escalators to get you around.
  • Sit and watch: The seating capacity is 72,220. It could seat the student bodies of Texas A&M and Southern Methodist University with more than a thousand seats to spare.
  • Get some sun! The roof opening is 500-by-385 feet. That’s larger than a football field. It takes 7 minutes to open it.
  • Seriously, don’t worry about having enough space. The stadium has 1.9 million square feet of floor space and a 97,000-square-foot playing surface.
  • Need to leave your seat? Don’t worry, you won’t miss a moment of playing time. There are more than 1,550 HD LCD Flat Screen televisions in public areas to catch all the action.
  • Can’t make it to ‘the big game?’ You can come another time. The NRG Stadium Complex hosts over 500 events per year.

Behind-the-scenes at Super Bowl LI

Sources: www.nrgpark.com, wikipedia.org/wiki/Disneyland, www.ifly.com

