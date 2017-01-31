Stranger’s bracelet helps Wichita mom ease her daughter’s fear

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A piece of jewelry has a whole new meaning for one Kansas family.

It was all smiles for Ainsley Miller, 3, on Tuesday. Her mom said it’s likely because the giggly toddler has a new piece of jewelry to show off.

“Bracelet,” said Ainlsey.

However, Ainsley’s bracelet is far from ordinary. Her mom said it’s a gift she hopes will keep on giving.

“It just reminds people to be kind and to pay it forward,” said Ainsley’s mom Tiffany Miller.

Miller and her family were on their way back from a basketball tournament in Salina on Saturday when they stopped at a local McDonald’s. While Miller’s husband and son grabbed drinks, she and her two girls went to the ladies room.

“Ainsley looked in there and said, ‘No mommy, I don’t need to go,'” Miller said.

Miller said Ainlsey was afraid of the toilet’s automatic flushing system and refused to use the restroom. Miller tried her best to explain to the toddler it would be OK. She said that’s when a stranger stepped into help.

“This lady that was standing at the sink said ‘hey, if you go potty for your mommy, I will give you this bracelet,'” Miller said.

Ainsley immediately perked up and did her duty. When she and her mom exited the stall, the bracelet and a Snickers bar was there, but Miller said the woman was gone.

“So we went out in the lobby trying to find the lady. We couldn’t find her anywhere. I didn’t see her in the parking lot,” Miller said.

The Miller’s eventually hit the road, driving back to their Wichita home.

“When we got home, Ainsley was sound asleep and still wearing the bracelet,” she said.

Miller said she wished she’d been able to thank the woman in person, so she posted the story to Facebook saying in part, ‘maybe you will see this. If not, hopefully it inspires someone else to be kind like you were.’

Miller’s Facebook post has been shared all over the world and already has more than 20,000 likes. So far, Miller said she hasn’t heard from the woman who gave Ainlsey the bracelet.