Man arrested for Burger King robbery

Burger King (KSN File Photo)
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police reported that a 54-year-old man has been arrested for robbing a southeast Wichita Burger King restaurant.

Police responded to the robbery call Tuesday morning. During the investigation, police report that officers located the man who matched the description and arrested him.

A Burger King worker told officers that the suspect approached the drive through window and demanded money. There was a brief struggle and the employee received minor injuries. The suspect then fled on foot.

This was the third robbery at the business this month.

