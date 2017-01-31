Crews respond to gas leak in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters were called to the scene of a gas leak in north Wichita Tuesday night.

Sedgwick County dispatchers report city water crews were working on a water main in the 1800 block of N. Burns when they accidentally hit a gas line. Some homes in the area were evacuated as a safety precaution. Firefighters report some fire hydrants in the area were inoperative due to the water main issue.

No injuries were reported.

The area affected included N. Burns St. between 17th St. North and 18th St. North.