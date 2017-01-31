Crews on scene of gas leak in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters were called to the scene of a gas leak in north Wichita tonight.

Sedgwick County dispatchers report city water crews were working on a water main in the 1800 block of N. Burns when they accidentally hit a gas line. Some homes in the area have been evacuated as a safety precaution.

Firefighters report some fire hydrants in the area are inoperative due to the water main issue.

No one has been injured, and no homes have been evacuated at this point.

The area affected at this point includes N. Burns St. between 17th St. North and 18th St. North