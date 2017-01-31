Big night for Goddard and Eisenhower basketball

The Goddard Lions boys’ and girls’ basketball teams have been on a roll recently, and they both kept the good times rolling with wins over Andover at home.

Elsewhere, the Eisenhower boys got head coach Steve Blue his 100th win as a Tiger, beating Ark City 80-65. Here are some scores from around the rest of Kansas:

Augusta 67, Clearwater 53

Beloit 69, Republic County 41

Bennington 62, Ell-Saline 48

Bishop Miege 64, BV North 41

Blue Valley 58, BV West 42

Bonner Springs 66, KC Bishop Ward 16

Burlingame 65, Northern Heights 27

BV Northwest 75, Gardner-Edgerton 38

Central Plains 52, Otis-Bison 41

Cherryvale 54, Erie 29

Cheyenne Wells, Colo. 62, Wallace County 51

Clifton-Clyde 66, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 48

Concordia 66, Pike Valley 49

Conway Springs 59, Chaparral 31

Council Grove 69, Hillsboro 51

Derby 55, Great Bend 43

Doniphan West 60, Valley Heights 49

El Dorado 48, Rose Hill 32

Ellinwood 54, Victoria 39

Ellis 52, Quinter 33

Fairfield 75, Cunningham 31

Falls City, Neb. 58, Hiawatha 36

Garden City 54, Dodge City 43

Garden Plain 63, Wichita Independent 57

Goddard 57, Andover 44

Goddard-Eisenhower 80, Arkansas City 65

Halstead 42, Lyons 31

Hanover 66, Washington County 43

Hays 57, Salina South 49

Hesston 49, Haven 41

Holcomb 61, Hugoton 53

Holton 40, Royal Valley 39

Humboldt 64, Eureka 43

Hutchinson Trinity 70, Sedgwick 60

Independence 60, Labette County 41

Iola 56, Santa Fe Trail 51

Jefferson North 59, McLouth 34

Jefferson West 49, Riverside 35

Kapaun Mount Carmel 69, Wichita West 37

KC Harmon 73, Atchison 70

KC Piper 50, Basehor-Linwood 48

KC Washington 71, SM South 62

Linn 65, Wetmore 49

Little River 42, Goessel 39

Maize South 65, Valley Center 49

Manhattan 61, Topeka West 37

Mill Valley 59, Blue Valley Southwest 49

Mission Valley 78, Madison/Hamilton 49

Moscow 56, Keyes, Okla. 28

Nemaha Central 59, Atchison County 20

Ness City 56, Hill City 39

Newton 61, Salina Central 56

Norton 54, Smith Center 44

Olathe South 56, Washburn Rural 41

Olpe 59, Central Heights 28

Onaga 50, Axtell 35

Ottawa 56, Spring Hill 51

Oxford 48, Udall 35

Perry-Lecompton 49, Sabetha 38

Phillipsburg 62, Southern Valley, Neb. 39

Pratt 38, Kingman 24

Rawlins County 64, Hitchcock County, Neb. 50

Rock Creek 73, Centralia 52

Rural Vista 40, Canton-Galva 36

Salina Sacred Heart 64, Southeast Saline 61

Shawnee Heights 69, Emporia 54

South Gray 55, Hodgeman County 46

Spearville 62, Pawnee Heights 39

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 70, Thunder Ridge 19

St. Xavier 50, Tescott 37

Sylvan-Lucas 31, Rock Hills 27

Topeka Seaman 58, Olathe East 54

Troy 82, Frankfort 51

Wabaunsee 59, Lyndon 38

Wamego 71, Abilene 54

Wichita Campus 45, Hutchinson 36

Wichita East 46, Wichita North 22

Wichita Heights 58, Wichita Bishop Carroll 56

Wichita South 73, Wichita Northwest 53

Yates Center 62, Crest 22

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 50, Wamego 42

Arkansas City 57, Goddard-Eisenhower 50

Augusta 45, Clearwater 33

Axtell 46, Onaga 29

Baldwin 45, DeSoto 32

Beloit 46, Republic County 39

Bishop Miege 48, BV North 42

Burlington 45, Anderson County 29

Caldwell 57, Argonia 40

Caney Valley 50, Bluestem 26

Central Plains 77, Otis-Bison 35

Centralia 58, Rock Creek 24

Cheney 53, Wichita Trinity 31

Circle 55, Andale 49, OT

Clay Center 50, Chapman 16

Concordia 44, Pike Valley 28

Conway Springs 58, Chaparral 33

Council Grove 76, Hillsboro 20

Cunningham 41, Fairfield 29

Dighton 40, Oberlin-Decatur 15

Douglass 44, Belle Plaine 36

Ell-Saline 43, Bennington 32

Ellinwood 43, Victoria 15

Erie 60, Cherryvale 32

Fort Scott 40, Parsons 22

Garden City 35, Dodge City 33

Garden Plain 50, Wichita Independent 36

Goddard 54, Andover 37

Goessel 49, Little River 37

Golden Plains 52, Palco 30

Goodland 43, Burlington, Colo. 30

Halstead 44, Lyons 34

Hanover 66, Washington County 61

Hays 39, Salina South 27

Hesston 48, Haven 34

Hiawatha 41, Falls City, Neb. 36

Hill City 59, Ness City 46

Hitchcock County, Neb. 36, Rawlins County 35

Hoisington 46, Smoky Valley 41, OT

Holton 58, Royal Valley 34

Hugoton 63, Holcomb 27

Humboldt 38, Eureka 33

Hutchinson 43, Wichita Campus 28

Hutchinson Central Christian 56, Chase 26

Independence 57, Labette County 49

Iola 28, Santa Fe Trail 26

Jackson Heights 41, Immaculata 31

Jefferson North 59, McLouth 27

Jefferson West 57, Riverside 43

KC Piper 50, Basehor-Linwood 44

Kingman 47, Pratt 21

LaCrosse 43, Macksville 33

Lakin 38, Wichita County 19

Larned 43, Nickerson 36

Maize 48, Valley Center 44

Manhattan 70, Topeka West 31

Marysville 53, Riley County 45

Mission Valley 44, Madison/Hamilton 42

Moundridge 39, Marion 26

Nemaha Central 58, Atchison County 18

Norton 45, Smith Center 30

Olathe Northwest 69, Lawrence Free State 58

Olathe South 57, Olathe North 38

Oswego 65, Northeast-Arma 50

Pittsburg 45, Coffeyville 14

Pleasant Ridge 46, Oskaloosa 32

Quinter 52, Ellis 48

Remington 58, Berean Academy 44

Rose Hill 63, El Dorado 32

Rossville 56, St. Mary’s 42

Rural Vista 47, Canton-Galva 40

Sabetha 44, Perry-Lecompton 38

Salina Central 44, Newton 42

Sedgwick 42, Hutchinson Trinity 41

SM East 53, SM West 39

South Central 67, Kinsley 50

Southeast Saline 36, Salina Sacred Heart 34

Southern Valley, Neb. 53, Phillipsburg 38

Spring Hill 65, Ottawa 56

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 55, Thunder Ridge 40

St. Thomas Aquinas 53, St. James Academy 22

Sublette 60, Deerfield 23

Sylvan-Lucas 45, Rock Hills 5

Topeka 46, Highland Park 22

Triplains-Brewster 57, Cheylin 49

Troy 41, Frankfort 35

Uniontown 58, Chetopa 53

Valley Heights 46, Doniphan West 41

Wabaunsee 62, Lyndon 26

Wellsville 65, Prairie View 16

Wetmore 39, Linn 34

Wichita Collegiate 60, Buhler 52

Wichita Heights 57, Wichita Bishop Carroll 37

Wichita South 39, Wichita Northwest 32

Wichita West 52, Kapaun Mount Carmel 36

Wilson 51, Lincoln 32

Yates Center 60, Crest 49